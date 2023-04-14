Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 17.47%, the lowest has been 6.34%, and the highest has been 100.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 19.54 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -17.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Office Properties Income Trust. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPI is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 42,555K shares. The put/call ratio of OPI is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Office Properties Income Trust is $16.06. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 97.84% from its latest reported closing price of $8.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Office Properties Income Trust is $561MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIOV - Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 131K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 18.38% over the last quarter.

Y-Intercept holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,081K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Office Properties Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.