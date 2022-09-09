Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) insider upped their holding earlier this year

Looking at Office Properties Income Trust's (NASDAQ:OPI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Office Properties Income Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:OPI Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Office Properties Income Trust

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Office Properties Income Trust insiders own about US$6.1m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Office Properties Income Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Office Properties Income Trust shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Office Properties Income Trust insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Office Properties Income Trust has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

