US Markets
ODP

Office Depot rebuffs takeover offer from Staples - WSJ

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published

Office Depot owner ODP Corp rebuffed a more than $2 billion takeover offer from bigger rival Staples, proposing to combine only retail operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a letter.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Office Depot owner ODP Corp ODP.O rebuffed a more than $2 billion takeover offer from bigger rival Staples, proposing to combine only retail operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a letter.

ODP has concluded that a sale of its retail and e-commerce operations or a joint venture is preferable to a full takeover, the Journal reported, citing the letter, which was sent by ODP's chairman to an official of Staples' owner.

Both companies were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ODP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular