Office Depot rebuffs takeover offer from Staples - WSJ

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Office Depot owner ODP Corp ODP.O rebuffed a more than $2 billion takeover offer from bigger rival Staples, proposing to combine only retail operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a letter.

ODP has concluded that a sale of its retail and e-commerce operations or a joint venture is preferable to a full takeover, the Journal reported, citing the letter, which was sent by ODP's chairman to an official of Staples' owner.

Both companies were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

