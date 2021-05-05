Office Depot owner to spin off business-to-business solutions unit
May 5 (Reuters) - Office Depot owner ODP Corp ODP.N said on Wednesday it would spin off its business-to-business solutions division into a separate company.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
