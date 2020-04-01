Office Depot Offers Same-Day Delivery

(RTTNews) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP), Wednesday announced that it is offering same-day delivery from about 1,100 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores to meet the increasing needs of customers, especially those who are working and learning remotely.

"More than ever, our customers need convenient delivery options for essential products to help them effectively work and learn from home," said John Gannfors, EVP, chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot, Inc. "Through our same-day delivery service, we're able to give them the flexibility to create a productive workspace anywhere."

Through Office Depot's partnerships with Shipt and Deliv, customers can get the business and school supplies they need.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.