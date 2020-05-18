Office Depot (ODP) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.5% in Session

Office Depot, Inc. ODP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $1.7700 –$2.2200 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Office Depot. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Office Depot currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Office Depot, Inc. Price

Office Depot, Inc. price | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Retail – Miscellaneous industry may consider Seven and I Holdings Co SVNDY which has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.