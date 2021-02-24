Office Depot Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share

(RTTNews) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $18 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Office Depot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $2.29 billion from $2.51 billion last year.

Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $30 Mln. vs. $68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.

