Office Depot Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Office Depot Inc. (ODP):

-Earnings: $55 million in Q4 vs. -$14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.10 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Office Depot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68 million or $0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $2.51 billion in Q4 vs. $2.67 billion in the same period last year.

