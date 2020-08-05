Office Depot Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Office Depot Inc. (ODP):

-Earnings: -$439 million in Q2 vs. -$24 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$8.19 in Q2 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Office Depot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4 million or -$0.07 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.08 per share -Revenue: $2.16 billion in Q2 vs. $2.59 billion in the same period last year.

