OFFICE DEPOT Earnings Preview: Recent $ODP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OFFICE DEPOT ($ODP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,624,140,600 and earnings of $0.81 per share.
OFFICE DEPOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of OFFICE DEPOT stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,384,000
- ATLAS FRM LLC added 785,213 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,855,743
- TACONIC CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 536,937 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,973,875
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 404,041 shares (+105.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,187,892
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 400,071 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,097,614
- PENNANT INVESTORS, LP removed 400,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,900,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 334,719 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,611,510
