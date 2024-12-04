Office Depot announces new agreement with Verizon for select retail locations

Office Depot (ODP) announces its business initiative with Verizon (VZ) … This relationship aims to provide small and medium-sized businesses and consumer customers with a seamless shopping experience for Verizon products and services within Office Depot and OfficeMax stores. As part of this relationship, Verizon will offer a selection of Verizon business and consumer services and products through kiosks in select Office Depot and OfficeMax stores. The program’s initial phase is planned to include four stores in California and Illinois markets. The products and services offered in the California stores are expected to be available starting in December 2024, just in time to support increased demand during the holiday season.

