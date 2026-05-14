Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Price Target Decreased by 13.26% to 1.45

The average one-year price target for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) has been revised to $1.45 / share. This is a decrease of 13.26% from the prior estimate of $1.67 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.86 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 133.63% from the latest reported closing price of $0.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Offerpad Solutions. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 18.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPAD is 0.03%, an increase of 42.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.24% to 14,030K shares. The put/call ratio of OPAD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First American Financial holds 5,119K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kemnay Advisory Services holds 1,380K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,164K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 762K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 635K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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