Offerpad Solutions CFO Michael Burnett Quits; Jawad Ahsan Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) a tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced on Wednesday that its finance chief Michael Burnett resigned. He will be succeeded by Jawad Ahsan, effective July 10.

Burnett will stay with the company in an advisory role till August 1 to ensure a smooth transition.

Ahsan was the president of FreePower Inc and has served in executive roles in companies like Axon Enterprise, Market Track, General Electric, etc.

On Wednesday, shares of Offerpad closed at $12.61, down 6.87% or $0.93 on the New York Stock Exchange.

