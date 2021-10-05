Markets
Offerpad Adds 5%; Expands Service To Columbus

(RTTNews) - Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) are up more than 5% Tuesday morning at $7.96.

Monday, Offerpad, an iBuyer company that buys homes directly from homeowners, said it expanded its service to Columbus, Ohio, its fourth service territory in the Midwest.

In Columbus, Offerpad's service covers 106 cities and towns in central Ohio including Marysville, Delaware, Lancaster and Newark.

"We look forward to helping people in the Columbus metro area with Offerpad's easy and convenient home selling and buying solutions, including our EXPRESS instant cash offers and FLEX listing services," said Brian Bair, Offerpad's CEO and Chairman.

The company said its expansion in 2021 nearly doubles its geographic footprint as Offerpad now serves customers in nearly 1,500 cities and towns within its 22 markets across the country.

OPAD has traded in the range of $6.80- $20.97 in the last one year.

