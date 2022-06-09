Offering Retail Investors Better Access to Real-Time Canadian Equities Data through Nasdaq Basic Canada

During the pandemic, retail investors flooded into the public markets, and although retail activity has fallen from recent peaks, it’s still considerably above pre-pandemic levels. With more retail investors in the capital markets, retail brokers offering Canadian securities trading can leverage Nasdaq Basic Canada for an accurate, cost-effective alternative to Canadian equities data, ensuring that their customers have the data needed to make informed investment decisions.

Nasdaq Basic Canada is a service that covers Best Bid and Offer and Last Sale data for all CSE, TSX and TSX Venture equities. This allows for broader coverage of Canadian securities compared to other market data products covering a single listing venue.

Nasdaq recently introduced two new enterprise licenses for Nasdaq Basic Canada, one of which is tailored specifically for retail brokers. The Nasdaq Basic Canada Plus Enterprise License offers unlimited distribution of Basic Canada Level 1 data plus Level II market data from Nasdaq’s Canadian liquidity venues for all non-business users or accounts. The license offers both topline BBO and full depth of book for Nasdaq Canada markets at a fixed price with flexible terms, minimal impact on administrative teams, and, most importantly, unlimited distribution – ideal for cost planning in a fluctuating market.

“As inflation concerns continue to plague the markets and business outlook, now is a good time to evaluate cost-saving opportunities while also keeping quality and accuracy in mind,” said Brandon Tepper, Global Head of Data for Nasdaq Investment Intelligence. “Our Nasdaq Basic U.S. product has saved the industry over $350M on U.S. stock market data and we have similar savings for Canadian equities data.

This low-cost alternative for Canadian equities data comes amid the expansion of zero-commission trading, a trend that was quickly adopted in the U.S. and is now moving into Canada. While some online platforms had already offered free trading, in August 2021, the National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest bank by assets, became the first big bank online brokerage to eliminate commissions for online trades of Canadian and U.S. stocks as well as exchange-traded funds.

“Cost-savings plans with products like Nasdaq Basic Canada can help put brokerages in a position to make the switch to zero-commission trading as demand increases in Canada,” added Tepper.

Retail brokerages can access Nasdaq Basic Canada through several reputable data providers, including FactSet, Iress, Options, QuoteMedia and Refinitiv, or directly via cloud APIs on Nasdaq Data Link. The variety of delivery options enables brokerages to seamlessly incorporate Nasdaq Basic Canada into their existing platforms, giving retail investors broad access to critical market data for Canadian equities.