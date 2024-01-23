Offer.one As A New "Exclusive" Player In Crypto Affiliate Marketing

2023 witnessed the emergence of a novel player: Offer.one. This CPA network, developing a particular crypto market segment, has gained attention for its unique approach and exclusive offerings. Specializing in the Crypto vertical, Offer.one aims to revolutionize the affiliate marketing sector by introducing an array of unparalleled offers, primarily focusing on crypto, but also extending to gambling, gaming, and betting projects.

At the heart of Offer.one's strategy lies a commitment to provide affiliates with a platform brimming with unique, exclusive offers. These offers, sourced both in-house and directly from publishers, are meticulously curated to ensure they stand out in the crowded affiliate market. The platform prides itself on its exclusivity, claiming a selection of offers that are not available on other networks.

Key Advantages of Offer.One A key aspect of Offer.one's offering is its profitable commission structure, which is among the most competitive in the industry. Commissions can soar up to 70%, coupled with attractive partner payouts. This aspect is particularly appealing to marketers in the fast-paced crypto world. Additionally, the platform's payment system is designed with modern needs in mind: affiliates enjoy easy, delay-free payouts through various crypto methods. Personalized terms are also available, adding a layer of customization to meet diverse affiliate needs. Another cornerstone of Offer.one's service is its dedication to support and security. The network boasts a highly-qualified support team, available 24/7 to assist with any issues, guaranteeing quick and effective problem-solving. Furthermore, the platform is equipped with an advanced in-house anti-fraud system, assuring transaction security and the swift processing of payouts.

Network’s Verticals

Offer.one is an important player in affiliate marketing sector and one of the newly-established crypto affiliate network. In addition to its core focus on the Crypto vertical, the company has strategically expanded its reach into other money-making and "evergreen" niches such as Gaming, Gambling and Betting. These sectors have shown consistent growth and profitability, making them highly sought after by affiliate marketers.

Offer.one distinguishes itself with a limited yet highly exclusive selection of offers, currently totaling ten. These offers, sourced directly from advertisers, are carefully chosen by the Offer.one team, ensuring their exclusivity and appeal. This approach not only sets Offer.one apart from other platforms but also provides its affiliates with unique opportunities. The global nature of these offers means they attract traffic from numerous countries, allowing affiliates to tap into a diverse and wide-reaching audience. Additionally, marketers benefit from a comprehensive suite of advertising materials and dynamic creatives, significantly reducing the need to produce original content.

Offers Categories

Accessing these offers on Offer.one is streamlined and user-friendly. Offers are categorized into three groups: all, available, and live. The platform also provides efficient filters to aid in the search process, allowing users to sift through offers by

- name;

- vertical (Games, Crypto, NFT, Exchanges, Casino, Extension);

- country.

Offer.one’s TOP Offers RollerCoin

A closer examination of Offer.one's top affiliate offers reveals a diverse range. The first noteworthy offer is "RollerCoin," a game in the Crypto vertical, targeting various geographic regions such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, and others. Model - CPL. The offer prohibits certain types of traffic, like doorways and click under/pop under, and sets a hold period of 30 days with payouts at $2.00.

Category - Crypto, Games

Betonred

The second major offer is "Betonred," a Casino vertical offer, appealing to markets in Turkey, Bulgaria, Poland, Germany, Ireland, Czech Republic, Canada, Brazil, and more. Similar to RollerCoin, it restricts doorways and incent traffic, with a 30-day hold and a significant payout of €90.00.

Category - Casino

Binance

The third one is "Binance," the offer in the Crypto and Exchanges category, stands out with its broad geographical reach, excluding only a select few countries. It imposes restrictions on traffic sources such as social networks and emailing, has a 60-day hold, and offers a substantial 50% payout.

Category - Crypto, Exchanges

Lastly, Marketsflare is in Extentions category. The offer works on CPL model, targets mostly on German-speaking countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and Canada, USA, France. Hold period

30d, payout up to $6.00.

Category - Extensions

Payments Methods and Commissions

A key aspect that stands out is Offer.one’s approach to payment methods, frequency, and commission structures. While Offer.one's range of payment methods might seem limited in comparison to other CPA networks, it notably includes a modern and increasingly popular option: Cryptocurrency. Alongside this, the network also accommodates traditional methods like bank and wire transfers. However, there is an emerging demand among affiliates for a broader array of withdrawal options, something that Offer.one may consider expanding in the future.

In terms of financial incentives, Offer.one positions itself competitively in the market. It offers high payouts and commissions, with rates reaching up to 70%. These commissions are available across various types, including

CPA (Cost Per Acquisition); CPI (Cost Per Install); RevShare (Revenue Sharing).

Affiliates have the flexibility to withdraw their earnings once a month, a standard frequency in the industry. To facilitate these transactions, affiliates must first configure their payment settings within the Affiliate panel provided by Offer.one.

Offer.one Features for Affiliates

Offer.one further enhances its appeal through several features designed to optimize affiliate marketing efforts:

- Smartlinks: This innovative tool is essentially a multi-offer link. When traffic is directed to a smartlink, it automatically redirects users to the most suitable offer based on several criteria like geographic location and operating system. This redirection is powered by an algorithm that analyzes user data and other relevant information, aiming to maximize the chances of conversion by directing the user to the most potentially lucrative offer. - Tracking Domains: Built on the robust Affise platform, Offer.one provides affiliates with the ability to track domains. This feature allows the integration of additional domains specifically for tracking Affise links. These domains can be customized to include the affiliate's brand name, adding a personalized touch to the tracking process and enhancing brand visibility. - API Integration: Offer.one, through its Affise foundation, offers a practical API for managing postback links and pixel codes. This feature is particularly beneficial for establishing server-to-server (S2S) and client-to-server (C2S) integrations, streamlining the management process and saving valuable time for affiliates.

This post was authored by an external contributor and does not represent Benzinga's opinions and has not been edited for content. This contains sponsored content and is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.

