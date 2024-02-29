Off-White shows faux fur and beaded fringes at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Off-White sent a playful, culture-blending lineup of fall/winter fashion down the catwalk on Thursday, showing styles decorated with colourful faux fur lining, beaded fringes and utility straps.

Models marched down the runway in cinched coats with furry, lime-green collars, rugby shirts embedded with crystals and slender dresses that resembled basketball jerseys.

Art and image director Ibrahim Kamara said the spark of the collection came from Japan, where he was struck by "the magic and grace of local traditions and the big influence Americana has had on the country's culture," according to show notes.

Kamara, who was appointed to head the brand's creative direction following the death of founder Virgil Abloh, said the collection -- which he entitled "Black by popular demand" -- was his "most personal endeavor for the house that Virgil built."

The show drew crowds of enthusiastic fans that called out to celebrities, which included singers Halle Bailey and Willow Smith and K-Pop star Dino of the boy group Seventeen, as they entered the venue, underneath the Louvre Museum.

Paris Fashion Week, which features dozens of labels ranging from smaller brands like Casablanca and to some of the largest global luxury names including LVMH's LVMH.PADior and Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermes HRMS.PA and Kering-owned PRTP.PASaint Laurent and Balenciaga, runs through March 5.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.