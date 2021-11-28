Off-duty police officer stabbed in Paris, interior minister says

John Irish Reuters
PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - An off-duty police officer was stabbed and seriously wounded in Paris on Sunday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Darmanin said in a Twitter post that an investigation had been opened and everything was being done to find the perpetrator. He did not give a motive for the stabbing.

Quoting a police source, BFM TV said the police officer was stabbed after an altercation with four or five people in a shopping mall.

