Ofcom revokes CGTN's licence to broadcast in the UK

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published

Ofcom has revoked China Global Television Network's (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the UK, the British media regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The CGTN's licence was revoked after an investigation concluded that the licence was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd, the statement added.

