OFC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.73, changing hands as high as $27.99 per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.89 per share, with $30.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.94.

