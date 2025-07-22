OFA Group Celebrates Nasdaq Closing Bell and Strategic Innovations in AI and Digital Asset Treasury

OFA Group celebrates its IPO and AI advancements, announces plans for a digital asset treasury to enhance financial flexibility.

OFA Group celebrated its recent initial public offering by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution and its focus on integrating AI innovation in architecture, real estate development, and senior care. As part of a strategic initiative, OFA announced the establishment of a digital asset treasury, aiming to diversify its holdings with crypto assets for enhanced financial flexibility and yield generation. This approach is designed to support core business areas, such as automating building code compliance and improving the development of senior living facilities. COO Thomas Gaffney emphasized that this strategy positions OFA at the forefront of corporate treasury management while reinforcing the company's commitment to combining architectural excellence with technological advancement.

Ceremony marks a significant milestone for OFA Group, celebrating its recent initial public offering and progress in AI-driven innovation.

Establishment of a digital asset treasury represents a forward-thinking capital strategy aimed at diversifying treasury holdings and enhancing financial flexibility.

Strategic appointment of Bitwise Asset Management to manage the digital asset treasury underscores the Company’s commitment to responsible yield generation and comprehensive treasury diversification.

OFA's focus on integrating AI tools in architecture, real estate, and senior care positions it as a leader in innovation within these industries.

The establishment of a digital asset treasury could expose the company to significant risks associated with cryptocurrency volatility, which may affect overall financial stability.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the crypto treasury strategy and its potential for generating additional revenue streams, suggesting potential weaknesses in financial forecasting.

The press release emphasizes a commitment to integrate digital assets, which may divert attention and resources from core architectural services and innovation, possibly impacting business operations.

What is the significance of OFA's Nasdaq closing bell ceremony?

The ceremony celebrates OFA's IPO and highlights its progress in AI-driven architecture and real estate initiatives.

What is OFA's digital asset treasury strategy?

OFA's digital asset treasury strategy aims to diversify treasury holdings by incorporating crypto assets for financial flexibility and revenue generation.

How will OFA's AI innovation impact architecture?

OFA's AI innovation aims to automate building code compliance and streamline the creation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing blueprints.

Who manages OFA's digital asset treasury?

Bitwise Asset Management has been appointed to manage OFA's digital asset treasury, focusing on responsible yield generation and asset accumulation.

What are OFA's core verticals for growth?

OFA's core verticals include AI innovation in architecture, real estate development, and senior care infrastructure enhancements.

Ceremony celebrates momentum in AI innovation within architecture, real estate development, and senior care initiatives









Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) ("OFA" or "the Company"), an integrated architecture and technology firm, rang the Nasdaq closing bell today in celebration of its initial public offering during the previous quarter and to commemorate its recent progress in building a high-margin, innovation-driven ecosystem. The ceremony marks a key moment in the Company's evolution and highlights the growing relevance of its AI and architecture platform.





In conjunction with this milestone, OFA provides a shareholder update on its strategic initiative to establish a digital asset treasury as part of the Company's broader strategy to incorporate crypto assets onto its balance sheet. This marks the beginning of OFA's comprehensive approach to diversifying its treasury holdings and positioning the Company to leverage digital assets for enhanced financial flexibility.





The formation of a digital asset treasury represents a forward-thinking capital strategy designed to generate yield opportunities that can provide working capital for the Company's operations and growth initiatives. By strategically allocating crypto assets on its balance sheet, OFA aims to create additional revenue streams while maintaining operational flexibility. Bitwise Asset Management has been appointed as the digital asset treasury's manager, focusing on strategic crypto asset accumulation, responsible yield generation, and comprehensive treasury diversification.





This treasury diversification strategy will support funding for OFA's core verticals:









AI Innovation in Architecture



– Expanding PlanAid , which automates building code compliance, and launching a new platform to generate mechanical, electrical, and plumbing blueprints directly from architectural layouts





Real Estate Development



Senior Care Infrastructure



The Company believes that establishing a crypto treasury represents a disciplined approach to modern capital allocation and demonstrates its commitment to building a sustainable, innovation-driven business model that leverages both traditional and digital financial instruments. This strategic positioning reflects the evolving landscape of corporate finance, where innovative companies are pioneering new approaches to treasury management.





OFA’s COO Thomas Gaffney commented, "As we celebrate these important milestones today through this stirring ceremony and tradition, we reflect on how far OFA has come and our future trajectory. The establishment of our digital asset treasury positions us at the forefront of corporate treasury management, enabling us to harness the potential of crypto assets to generate yield and provide non-dilutive capital for strategic initiatives. This represents the beginning of our broader strategy to thoughtfully integrate digital assets into our balance sheet, creating new opportunities for value generation while continuing to execute on our strategy of fusing architectural excellence with transformative AI. Combining real estate innovation with disciplined digital asset strategy reflects the kind of leadership and vision the next decade of corporate finance demands. We remain focused on delivering long-term value by building a high-margin, innovation-led ecosystem across construction, real estate, and care infrastructure, while keeping a consistent priority on providing shareholder value."







About OFA Group







OFA Group, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The Company’s mission is to leverage its expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced. At the forefront of architectural innovation, the Company is developing proprietary AI technologies that aims to enhance the Company’s architectural design services by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human expertise. The Company is committed to innovation, efficiency, and scalability at the intersection of architectural excellence and technological advancement. For more information, please visit



https://investor.ofacorp.com/









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” ”estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the expected use of proceeds of the ELOC, the Company’s ability to raise funds under the ELOC, if at all, the Company’s implementation of its crypto treasury strategy, the Company’s operations and business strategy and the Company’s expected financial results





, including creating additional revenue streams through crypto, if any.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Investor & Media:











CORE IR





(212) 655-0924







info@ofacorp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.