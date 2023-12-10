Of Geniuses and Dummies: Navigating Through Tough Times in the Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

*********

Eric Fry here.

According to an old Wall Street expression, “Everyone’s a genius during a bull market.”

The obvious corollary is that everyone’s a dummy during a bear market… except maybe for a few dedicated short sellers.

During the last couple of years, we investors have spent a lot more time feeling like dummies than geniuses. That’s because the stock market has been providing more opportunities to lose money than to make it.

The chart below tells the tale. Only one of the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index has produced a gain since the end of 2021.

Even the high-profile names that have produced heroic performances this year are showing losses over the last two years. For example, as of this writing, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is up 54% year-to-date but down 6% since the end of 2021. Similarly, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is up 74% this year but down 12% since year-end 2021.

Within the universe of small- and mid-cap names, the stock market has been even less hospitable. The Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 indexes have both slumped more than 20% since the end of 2021.

In market environments like these, investing is no walk in the park… it is more like a walk in a minefield. No matter how many successful steps you might take, you’re bound to take a costly step at some point.

Although there have been some winners since 2021, the stock market has been distributing more pain than gain.

But as we look ahead to 2024, I expect more gains than pain. In fact, I think there’s opportunity to outperform the major indices next year… it’s just a matter of using the right investing playbook.

