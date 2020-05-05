Oerlikon withdraws 2020 guidance due to market uncertainty

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published

Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon withdrew on Tuesday its full-year guidance, citing a high degree of market uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis.

Corrects EBITDA figure in paragraph 3

May 5 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S withdrew on Tuesday its full-year guidance, citing a high degree of market uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis.

The group previously expected order intake and sales of between 2.5 billion and 2.6 billion Swiss francs ($2.6 billion to $2.7 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) margin before exceptional items to improve to 15.0% to 15.5%.

In the first quarter, Oerlikon reported EBITDA falling 38% to 58 million francs, which was above the expectations in a company-compiled consensus of 51 million francs.

($1=0.9655 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 587720995;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More