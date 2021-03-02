Oerlikon reports 2020 earnings beat on China growth, cost cuts

Adds further details, context, CEO quote

March 2 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S reported better-than-expected annual results on Tuesday as sales growth in China and cost-cutting measures offset the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance was underpinned by the company's mainstay surface solutions business, whose products include coatings for automotive components and surfaces of electric car brake discs.

While pandemic-driven plant shutdowns led many in the automotive industry to expect a disastrous year, an economic rebound in China - the world's biggest automobile market - helped the sector recover faster than expected.

The surface solutions segment posted operational earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) of 177 million Swiss francs ($193.27 million), down 30%, but above analysts’ expectations of 142 million francs.

"Surface Solutions was heavily impacted by COVID-19, but our swiftly executed cost-out actions protected and improved our profitability in the second half of the year and position us for the future," Chief Executive Roland Fischer said.

The company said it expected 2021 sales between 2.35 billion and 2.45 billion francs and an operational EBITDA margin of 15.5% to 16.0%.

Its full-year revenue declined to 2.26 billion francs, but exceeded estimates of 2.23 billion francs in a company-compiled consensus.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 53% of group sales.

Annual EBITDA dropped to 320 million francs, beating estimates of 284 million francs.

($1 = 0.9158 Swiss francs)

