Oep launches bid on all shares of Techedge at 5.40 euro per share

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - OEP Coop has launched a purchase offer on all shares of Italy's Techedge TEDGE.MI, a Milan-listed information technology company, in a bid that could top 113 million euros ($132 million).

Oep said on Monday it was offering 5.40 euros for each share, corresponding to a 7.5% premium on last Friday's closing price for Techedge stocks.

Mediobanca acted as financial adviser for Oep, it said.

($1 = 0.8548 euros)

