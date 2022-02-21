US Markets

OECD sees Mexico's economy rebounding by third quarter, growing in 2023

Kylie Madry Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Economic growth in Mexico is seen returning to pre-pandemic levels by the third quarter this year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in a report published on Monday.

The OECD sees Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 2.3% in 2022 and 2.6% in 2023.

"Exports will keep benefiting from buoyant growth in the United States, and consumption will grow thanks to an increasing share of the population being vaccinated and the gradual improvement in the labor market," the OECD said.

Planned infrastructure projects are seen boosting investment.

