OECD sees Greek economy shrinking by 8% in 2020 before rebound

Contributors
Tuesday Reuters
it had reported Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

Greece's economy will contract by 8% this year, the OECD forecast on Wednesday, saying the impact of the coronavirus crisis was a setback to Greece's longer-term economic recovery.

By Tuesday, it had reported 4,048 coronavirus cases and fewer than 200 deaths.

Losses in output, unemployment and the budgetary costs of the pandemic would be less pronounced than during the country's debt crisis from 2009 to 2016, but the OECD said a downturn in tourism, public finances and investment was a setback to its longer term economic recovery.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Mark Potter)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More