OECD sees Greek economy shrinking by 8% in 2020 before rebound

ATHENS, July 22 (Reuters) - The Greek economy will shrink by 8.0% this year before it rebounds by 4.5 percent in 2021, the OECD said in a report on Wednesday.

The OECD said the projection of decline in output this year was contingent on no second wave of COVID-19. Should there be a second wave, it said, the forecast decline in 2020 output would reach 9.8 percent.

