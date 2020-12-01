US Markets

OECD sees global economy turning the corner on coronavirus crisis

Contributor
Leigh Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The outlook for the global economy is improving despite a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks in many countries as vaccines emerge and a Chinese-led recovery takes hold, the OECD said on Tuesday.

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The outlook for the global economy is improving despite a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks in many countries as vaccines emerge and a Chinese-led recovery takes hold, the OECD said on Tuesday.

The global economy will grow 4.2% next year and ease to 3.7% in 2022, after shrinking 4.2% this year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its latest Economic Outlook.

After a second wave of infections hit Europe and the United States, the Paris-based policy forum trimmed its forecasts from September, when it expected a global contraction of 4.5% before a 5% recovery in 2021. It did not have a 2022 forecast at the time.

"We're not out of the woods. We're still in the midst of a pandemic crisis, which means that policy still has a lot to do," said OECD chief economist Laurence Boone.

Overall global gross domestic product will return to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2021, led by a strong recovery in China, the OECD said.

But that masked wide variations among countries, with output in many economies expected to remain about 5% below pre-crisis levels in 2022.

China will be the only country covered by the OECD to see any growth at all this year, at 1.8%, unchanged from the last forecast in September. It will gain speed to 8% in 2021 - also unchanged - before easing to 4.9% in 2022.

The United States and Europe are expected to contribute less to the recovery than their weight in the global economy.

After contracting 3.7% this year, the U.S. economy will grow 3.2% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022, assuming a new fiscal stimulus is agreed. In September, the OECD had forecast a contraction of 3.8% this year and a rebound of 4% next year.

The euro area economy will contract 7.5% this year, with many economies finishing the year in a double-dip recession after re-imposing lockdowns. Its economy will see growth return in 2021 at 3.6% and 3.3% in 2022.

Though hard hit, the forecasts were an improvement from September, which had foreseen a contraction of 7.9% this year and a 5.1% rebound in 2021.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Larry King)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular