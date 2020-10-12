OECD Preparing Crypto Tax Reporting Framework for World’s Largest Economies

Cryptocurrencies

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Monday it plans to pitch leaders of the worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest economies on a framework for cryptocurrency tax reporting in 2021.ÃÂ 

  • The guidelines will offer tax authorities guardrails for clarifying their local treatment of cryptocurrencies while also accounting for Ã¢ÂÂinternational [exchanges],Ã¢ÂÂ OECD said.
  • Thus, the framework will Ã¢ÂÂreflectÃ¢ÂÂ cryptoÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂdynamic and highly mobile nature,Ã¢ÂÂ OECD said.
  • It will address technical issues, too. OECD said questions surrounding wallet providers, as well as crypto income not derived from sales (staking rewards, perhaps) may feature in the report.ÃÂ 
  • The OECD said it plans for G20 members to review the framework in 2021.
  • The OECD first called for international agreement on cryptocurrency taxation in 2018.ÃÂ 

