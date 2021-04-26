OECD membership to boost Brazil GDP per capita growth by 0.4% a year - study

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's entry into the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development club of rich nations could boost economic growth per capita by 0.4% per year, according to a study published by the government-led research group Ipea.

Brazil's membership of the OECD would stimulate capital flows, investment and international trade, boosting gross domestic product growth by around $7 billion per year, the Institute of Applied Economic Research said in a report.

Brazil's GDP per capita has slumped sharply in recent years as the economy has failed to fully recover from the deep recession of 2015-16, and as the currency has depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

According to central bank figures, GDP per capita at constant prices in U.S. dollars last year was $6,819.97, the lowest since 2006 and around half of what it was at the peak in 2011 of over $13,000.

The drop off was notably steep last year, when the real lost almost 30% of its value against the dollar. Central bank figures show GDP per capita in 2019 was almost $9,000.

In local currency terms, GDP per capita in Latin America's largest economy last year was 35,172 reais, just below the record high in 2019 of 35,247 reais, according to the central bank.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has previously said he expects Brazil to join the OECD by the end of this year, while central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that the recent law granting the monetary authority full autonomy should help the process.

