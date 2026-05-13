OEC Q1 Earnings Miss on Lower Pricing, Sales Down Y/Y

Orion S.A. OEC posted an adjusted loss of 11 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026 compared with adjusted earnings of 22 cents a year ago. The result missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents by 157.9%.

Net sales were $459.5 million, down 3.8% year over year, and came in 0.5% below the consensus estimate of $461.9 million. Total volumes rose 1.9% to 256.5 thousand metric tons as demand strengthened late in the quarter.

Management pointed to lower pricing tied to oil pass-through and an unfavorable mix as the primary headwinds, even as shipments improved late in the period.

That pricing backdrop also weighed on profitability, particularly in Rubber Carbon Black, where the company cited calendar 2026 agreements and regional mix as major drags. Specialty Carbon Black was steadier, supported by the mix and favorable foreign exchange.

Orion S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Orion S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Orion S.A. Quote

OEC's Segmental Review

Specialty Carbon Black delivered improved results, helped by stronger volumes and a favorable mix. Segment net sales increased 5.6% year over year to $169.7 million, while volumes rose 3.4% to 64 kmt. Adjusted EBITDA grew 6.7% to $27.1 million, supported by mix and positive foreign exchange, partially offset by absorption headwinds tied to inventory draw.

Rubber Carbon Black remained the key pressure point. Segment net sales fell 8.6% to $289.8 million despite a 1.4% volume increase to 192.5 kmt. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 53.4% to $19 million as lower 2026 contractual prices, adverse regional mix and the pass-through effect of lower year-over-year oil costs more than offset the volume benefit.

OEC's Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

OEC recorded free cash outflow of $48.5 million in the quarter, reflecting typical seasonality and working-capital use. Net cash used in operating activities was $12.4 million, consistent with the company’s quarterly capital spending of $36 million. Net debt ended the quarter at $965.3 million, and the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.2x.

OEC's Outlook

For 2026, OEC now expects adjusted EBITDA of $170-$210 million, up from the prior view of $160-$200 million. The company reiterated capital expenditures of about $90 million. Orion also updated its free cash flow framework, now calling for free cash outflow of $25-$50 million versus its prior expectation of free cash flow of $25-$50 million.

OEC’s Price Performance

Shares of Orion have lost 33.8% in the past year against the 5.8% growth of the industry.



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OEC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

OEC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR, NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM.

Idaho is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating 258.33% year-over-year growth. IDR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NioCorp is expected to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 14. The consensus estimate for NB’s loss per share is pegged at 2 cents, indicating 83.33% year-over-year growth. NB presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Sociedad is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at $1.78 per share, indicating 270.8% year-over-year growth. SQM has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.





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