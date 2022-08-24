OEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.16, changing hands as high as $17.58 per share. Orion Engineered Carbons SA shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.84 per share, with $20.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.30.

