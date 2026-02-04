OE Solutions Co. (KOSDAQ:138080) Price Target Decreased by 50.00% to 30,600.00

The average one-year price target for OE Solutions Co. (KOSDAQ:138080) has been revised to ₩30,600.00 / share. This is a decrease of 50.00% from the prior estimate of ₩61,200.00 dated November 25, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩30,300.00 to a high of ₩31,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.42% from the latest reported closing price of ₩16,960.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in OE Solutions Co.. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 138080 is 0.00%, an increase of 23.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.69% to 40K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 35K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 138080 by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 52.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 138080 by 34.73% over the last quarter.

DEXC - Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

