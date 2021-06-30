Odyssey SPAC targets 300 mln euros for healthcare, TMT deal in Amsterdam IPO

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

The founders of M&A advisory Zaoui & Co on Wednesday teamed up with the former head of Natixis Investment Managers to raise 300 million euros ($356.94 million) for a special purpose acquisition company in Amsterdam.

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The founders of M&A advisory Zaoui & Co on Wednesday teamed up with the former head of Natixis Investment Managers to raise 300 million euros ($356.94 million) for a special purpose acquisition company in Amsterdam.

The SPAC, Odyssey Acquisition SA, is looking to target a company in the healthcare or technology, media and telecoms sectors, it said in a statement as part of a bookbuilding process.

($1 = 0.8405 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More