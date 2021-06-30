Odyssey SPAC seeks 300 mln euros for healthcare, TMT deal in Amsterdam IPO

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

AMSTERDAM, June 30 (Reuters) - The founders of M&A advisory Zaoui & Co on Wednesday teamed up with the former head of Natixis Investment Managers to raise 300 million euros ($357 million) for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in Amsterdam.

The SPAC, Odyssey Acquisition SA, aims to target a company in the healthcare or technology, media and telecoms sectors, it said in a statement as part of a book-building process.

"Leveraging its extensive network, Odyssey Acquisition will focus on companies within such sectors which are in large and growing sub-segments, with differentiated business models and which can benefit from access to the European public capital markets", the company said.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds in an initial public offering with the aim of merging with a private company that becomes public as a result, providing an alternative to traditional IPOs.

Amsterdam has seen a flurry of such deals in recent months, including a 500 million euro SPAC launched by France's richest man Bernard Arnault and former Unicredit head Jean Pierre Mustier and one launched by former Commerzbank CBKG.DE Chief Executive Martin Blessing.

Odyssey said it had two years to find a suitable company in which to invest, with a possible extension of six months.

($1 = 0.8405 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Bart Meijer; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Barbara Lewis)

