Odyssey Q1 Net Loss Narrows From Previous Year; Provides Upcoming Clinical Milestones

(RTTNews) - Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. (ODTX) reported on Wednesday its first quarter 2026 financial results and highlighted key clinical milestones.

Company Profile

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The company pipeline includes selective small molecule therapies such as OD-001, which is in a Phase 2a trial for ulcerative colitis, and OD-002 for treating lupus, and others.

Q1 2026 Financial Performance

Odyssey recorded a net loss of $38.26 million, or $6.77 per share, for the first quarter, marking a slight improvement from $38.43 million, or $39.37 per share, for the same period last year.

The research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter were $32.32 million, compared to $38.77 million for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2026, Odyssey recorded total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $175.7 million.

Operational And Pipeline Highlights

The company closed an initial public offering with gross proceeds amounting to $314.8 million, as it began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market from May 8, 2026.

The Phase 2a study for OD-001 in treating ulcerative colitis was successfully concluded, achieving proof-of-concept for the drug and registering a good safety profile.

Upcoming Clinical Milestones

- Odyssey plans to advance OD-001 through a Phase 2b trial as a monotherapy and a Phase 2a trial in combination with vedolizumab in the second half of 2026. Topline data for both trials are expected in the second half of 2027.

- The company plans to complete investigational new drug (IND) and clinical trial applications for OD-002 in the second half of 2026, which could allow initiation of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in the first half of 2027.

ODTX closed Wednesday's trade at $18.48, up 3.41%. In the pre-market shares are trading at $18.32, down 0.87%.

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