Odyssey Gold’s Tuckanarra Project Shows Promising Results

November 19, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Odyssey Gold Limited (AU:ODY) has released an update.

Odyssey Gold Limited has announced impressive drill results from its Tuckanarra Project, with high-grade gold intersections extending the mineralization at the Bollard site. The results, including 7.65 meters at 11.8 grams per ton of gold, indicate promising potential for expanding underground resources in the Murchison gold district. This development could significantly enhance Odyssey’s resource base, attracting further interest in their exploration activities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

