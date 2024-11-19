Odyssey Gold’s Tuckanarra Project Shows Promising Results

Odyssey Gold Limited (AU:ODY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Odyssey Gold Limited has announced impressive drill results from its Tuckanarra Project, with high-grade gold intersections extending the mineralization at the Bollard site. The results, including 7.65 meters at 11.8 grams per ton of gold, indicate promising potential for expanding underground resources in the Murchison gold district. This development could significantly enhance Odyssey’s resource base, attracting further interest in their exploration activities.

For further insights into AU:ODY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.