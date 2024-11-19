Odyssey Gold’s AGM Sees Strong Shareholder Support

Odyssey Gold Limited (AU:ODY) has released an update.

Odyssey Gold Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement facility, were passed by a poll. The meeting saw overwhelming support from shareholders, signaling confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

