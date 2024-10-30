News & Insights

Odyssey Gold Advances Tuckanarra Project with New Drilling

October 30, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

Odyssey Gold Limited (AU:ODY) has released an update.

Odyssey Gold Limited has resumed diamond drilling at its Tuckanarra Gold Project in Western Australia’s Murchison Goldfields, with promising initial findings of sulphide mineralisation. The company also completed an electromagnetic survey that revealed a significant conductor potentially extending the Highway Zone’s mineral resource. With $2.6 million in cash reserves, Odyssey is well-positioned to expand its shallow oxide resources and explore new opportunities.

