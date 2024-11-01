News & Insights

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC Announces Share Capital Update

November 01, 2024 — 07:03 am EDT

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (GB:OIT) has released an update.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has 130,419,212 ordinary shares in issue, each with one voting right, which shareholders can use to calculate their interests according to regulatory requirements. This update is crucial for investors tracking their shareholdings and compliance with financial regulations.

