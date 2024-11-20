News & Insights

Odyssean Investment Trust Expands Share Issuance

November 20, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (GB:OIT) has released an update.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has successfully issued 850,000 new ordinary shares at 157.00 pence each, enhancing its capital strategy by offering these shares at a premium to the estimated net asset value. This issuance increases the total number of shares and voting rights to 131,269,212, providing shareholders with a clear denominator for interest notifications under FCA rules.

