Odyssean Investment Trust Expands Share Issuance

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has successfully issued 850,000 new ordinary shares at 157.00 pence each, enhancing its capital strategy by offering these shares at a premium to the estimated net asset value. This issuance increases the total number of shares and voting rights to 131,269,212, providing shareholders with a clear denominator for interest notifications under FCA rules.

