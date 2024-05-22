Odyssean Investment Trust Expands Share Count

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (GB:OIT) has released an update.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC announced the issuance of 225,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 174.50 pence each, as part of its premium management strategy. These newly issued shares, ranking equally with existing shares, have increased the total number of company shares to 122,977,053, all with voting rights. This action is in accordance with the company’s existing block listings and provides a new basis for shareholders to evaluate their shareholding percentages.

