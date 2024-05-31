Odyssean Investment Trust Adjusts Flowtech Stake

Flowtech Fluidpower (GB:FLO) has released an update.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has altered its stake in Flowtech Fluidpower PLC, crossing a significant threshold on May 29, 2024, and now holds 16.699755% of the voting rights. This change in shareholding was promptly notified to both the company and the Financial Conduct Authority on the same day. No financial instruments were involved in this change, as the total percentage of voting rights solely pertains to direct share ownership.

