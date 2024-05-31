News & Insights

Stocks

Odyssean Investment Trust Adjusts Flowtech Stake

May 31, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flowtech Fluidpower (GB:FLO) has released an update.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has altered its stake in Flowtech Fluidpower PLC, crossing a significant threshold on May 29, 2024, and now holds 16.699755% of the voting rights. This change in shareholding was promptly notified to both the company and the Financial Conduct Authority on the same day. No financial instruments were involved in this change, as the total percentage of voting rights solely pertains to direct share ownership.

For further insights into GB:FLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.