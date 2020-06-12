ODP vs. DKS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Office Depot (ODP) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Office Depot has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Dick's Sporting Goods has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ODP is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ODP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.84, while DKS has a forward P/E of 132.87. We also note that ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 32.61.

Another notable valuation metric for ODP is its P/B ratio of 0.64. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DKS has a P/B of 1.88.

These metrics, and several others, help ODP earn a Value grade of A, while DKS has been given a Value grade of D.

ODP stands above DKS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ODP is the superior value option right now.

