ODP rejects latest offer from Staples for various assets

Office Depot owner ODP Corp said on Monday it had rejected a proposal from USR Parent Inc, the Sycamore Partners-affiliated owner of Staples, to acquire various ODP assets.

The proposal from Staples, ODP's bigger rival, did not include any obligation to proceed with the deal or agree to a purchase price, ODP said, and did not assume any regulatory risk.

Staples' earlier attempts at combining the companies, in 1996 and 2016, were unsuccessful due to regulatory concerns.

In January, ODP had rejected Staples' over $2 billion takeover offer and instead proposed merging only the consumer-focused retail operations of the two office supplies companies to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

Staples did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of ODP fell 1.5% in pre-market trading.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

