ODP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.59, changing hands as low as $46.02 per share. ODP Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ODP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ODP's low point in its 52 week range is $34.55 per share, with $53.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.