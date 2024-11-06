ODP Corporation reports Q3 adjusted EPS 71c, consensus $1.60

Reports Q3 revenue $1.78B, consensus $1.82B. “Our results in the quarter were below expectations, primarily driven by our retail division, as challenging macroeconomic conditions impacted our performance,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer of The ODP Corporation (ODP). “Weaker macroeconomic conditions led to more cautious consumer and business spending, impacting demand in our B2C and B2B divisions during the highly competitive back-to-school season. This was further compounded by major hurricanes negatively affecting our customer base and operations in our largest service areas.”

