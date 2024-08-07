The ODP Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The ODP Corporation (ODP):

Earnings: -$4 million in Q2 vs. $43 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. $1.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $20 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.717 billion in Q2 vs. $1.907 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 - $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $7 Bln

