ODP Corporation price target lowered to $28 from $30 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on ODP Corporation (ODP) to $28 from $30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ODP:
- ODP Corporation’s Q3 2024 Results and Strategic Shift
- Morning Movers: CVS Health surges and ODP sinks following Q3 results
- ODP Corporation announces $1.5B, 10-year contract with reseller organization
- ODP Corporation reports Q3 adjusted EPS 71c, consensus $1.60
- ODP Corporation cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.10-$3.80 from $4.25-$5.00
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.